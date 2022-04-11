St. Jude Dream Home
Monday’s Forecast

Those chilly mornings are done as we wake up to a much milder Monday morning. And after a dry weekend, we'll see a chance for rain today.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Temperatures this morning are in the 60s across much of South Mississippi which is much warmer than the last several mornings. After a mild start, plan on highs in the 70s today. Skies will be cloudier and we’ll see a chance for hit-or-miss showers and a slight chance for thunderstorms. So, take your umbrella as you head out the door just in case. We’ll see daily chances for showers this week thanks to Gulf moisture across the region. Temperatures will stay above-normal for much of this week thanks to warm Gulf air. A storm system may bring our rainiest and stormiest weather of the week on Wednesday and Thursday.

