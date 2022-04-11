St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Bed recalled after 79-year-old woman died

The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.
The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.(Consumer Product Safety Recall)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Bestar has issued a recall for several models of its beds after a 79-year-old woman died and dozens of others reported injuries.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the woman died in July 2018, after a Bestar wall bed fell on her, injuring her spine.

The company received reports of 60 additional incidents resulting in bruising and other injuries from the wall beds detaching and hitting people, CPSC said.

The recall includes the following full and queen wall beds that were sold from June 2014 through March 2022:

  • Nebula
  • PUR
  • Versatile
  • Edge
  • Cielo
  • Audrea
  • Lumina
  • Orion
  • Novello

The beds were sold online at Wayfair.com, Costco.com, Cymax.com and Amazon.com.

Bestar is contacting all known purchasers directly, and consumers are advised to stop using the recalled wall beds immediately.

People with the recalled beds are entitled to a free inspection, according to CPSC.

If the bed requires reinstallation, Bestar will reimburse for those costs in a range from $170-$207 for Above Top Shelf wall beds or $338-$414 for Below Top Shelf wall beds.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Not many entities in the world can access the site, so in efforts to preserve it, researchers...
Historic ship discovered off of Pascagoula coast
A large woods fire burned Saturday night near Gulf Park Estates and Fountainbleau Road in...
Woods fire near Gulf Park Estates now 100% contained, say officials
‘You stuck your neck out for me’: Brett Favre used fame and favors to pull welfare dollars
After three days of fun in the sun, the thousands of people who were on the coast visiting this...
Black Spring Break, Black Beach Weekend closes another successful year
GMA co-host Robin Roberts, a native of Pass Christian, used her hometown as the first stop in...
Robin Roberts makes Pass Christian first stop in her book-signing tour

Latest News

Joshua Lankford, 33, was sentenced to 17 years in prison.
Man gets 17 years in prison for kidnapping woman, forcing her into sex work
A libel lawsuit was filed by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.
Johnny Depp suit against Amber Heard starts with jury picks
Bibi’s big bundle of joy is expected to arrive late summer 2022.
Fiona the hippo is going to be a (very) big sister
Fiona's mother Bibi is expecting a newborn calf this summer.
Fiona the hippo is expected to become a big sister
Michael Marolla was arrested by Collier County, Florida deputies on Friday.
Florida man had live gator, guns and drugs in his truck, sheriff’s office says