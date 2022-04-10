Robin Roberts makes Pass Christian first stop in her book-signing tour

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If Robin Roberts looks at home in Pass Christian, it’s because she is.

That’s why the Good Morning America star chose the Coast as the first stop in her nationwide book-signing tour of her new publication “Brighter by the Day: Waking Up to New Hopes and Dreams.”

“My book is not officially out yet, but I’m here in the Pass. This is my first book signing for this one, and it meant so much to me. It’s my hometown, and there’s no place like home. So, it’s very important to me that this is the first.”

Pass Christian Books owner Scott Naugle was happy to play host to his long-time friend.

“She’s genuine, she’s honest and she’s direct,” he said. “And what you see every morning is exactly the way she is if she’s sitting beside you in the living room talking.”

The first in the long line to get a little one-on-one time with her were long-time friend Judy Demarest and her neighbor Amy Pfeiffer.

“I love Robin,” Demarest said. “I love her not just as a fan, but also as somewhat family because I’m the organist and choir director at her family church, and I have been good friends with Dorothy and Sally Ann, her sisters, for quite some time.”

She’s also been a fan of Roberts’ writing.

“I know that everything she’s written has inspired me,” Demarest said. “Sometimes I feel like I’m reading a devotional.”

That is exactly why Roberts wrote this book, inspired by people and experiences in her own life.

“There’s been a lot of darkness the last couple of years,” Roberts said. “And I really wanted to shine a bit of a light.”

She said the book was written for those who survived the pandemic but need a roadmap to navigate a new way of living.

“It was big reset button,” she said. “It was a big chance to see what is most important to me; who do I want to spend time with, and so this book kind of came out of that and just helping those who want to wake up to new dreams and new hopes and new ways.”

The official book release will be this Tuesday, and copies will be available at Pass Christian Books.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.