St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Robin Roberts makes Pass Christian first stop in her book-signing tour

She said the book was written for those who survived the pandemic but need a roadmap to navigate a new way of living.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If Robin Roberts looks at home in Pass Christian, it’s because she is.

That’s why the Good Morning America star chose the Coast as the first stop in her nationwide book-signing tour of her new publication “Brighter by the Day: Waking Up to New Hopes and Dreams.”

“My book is not officially out yet, but I’m here in the Pass. This is my first book signing for this one, and it meant so much to me. It’s my hometown, and there’s no place like home. So, it’s very important to me that this is the first.”

Pass Christian Books owner Scott Naugle was happy to play host to his long-time friend.

“She’s genuine, she’s honest and she’s direct,” he said. “And what you see every morning is exactly the way she is if she’s sitting beside you in the living room talking.”

The first in the long line to get a little one-on-one time with her were long-time friend Judy Demarest and her neighbor Amy Pfeiffer.

“I love Robin,” Demarest said. “I love her not just as a fan, but also as somewhat family because I’m the organist and choir director at her family church, and I have been good friends with Dorothy and Sally Ann, her sisters, for quite some time.”

She’s also been a fan of Roberts’ writing.

“I know that everything she’s written has inspired me,” Demarest said. “Sometimes I feel like I’m reading a devotional.”

That is exactly why Roberts wrote this book, inspired by people and experiences in her own life.

“There’s been a lot of darkness the last couple of years,” Roberts said. “And I really wanted to shine a bit of a light.”

She said the book was written for those who survived the pandemic but need a roadmap to navigate a new way of living.

“It was big reset button,” she said. “It was a big chance to see what is most important to me; who do I want to spend time with, and so this book kind of came out of that and just helping those who want to wake up to new dreams and new hopes and new ways.”

The official book release will be this Tuesday, and copies will be available at Pass Christian Books.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before...
Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life
Biloxi Beach will be full this weekend as thousands of people visit the coast for Black Spring...
Visitors begin to arrive as the weekend’s spring break events get underway
‘You stuck your neck out for me’: Brett Favre used fame and favors to pull welfare dollars
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say

Latest News

Officials are responding to a woods fire in Jackson County Saturday afternoon.
Woods fire burning in Gulf Park Estates
Private Andrew Ladner was killed during WW2 on a mission in New Guinea.
Remains of WWII soldier finally make it back home
Spring break is back and bigger than ever with many of the revelers gathered on the beach in...
LIVE: Visitors enjoying spring break activities and events
Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.9.22
Warm and breezy Sunday