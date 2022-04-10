St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Remains of WWII soldier finally make it back home

Private Andrew Ladner was killed during WW2 on a mission in New Guinea.
Private Andrew Ladner was killed during WW2 on a mission in New Guinea.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The remains of a soldier killed during World War II were brought back to his hometown after 80 years.

Pvt. Andrew Ladner’s remains were finally laid to rest at Wolf River Cemetery on Saturday. State Captain of the Patriot Guard Riders Roger Barrett said around 30 members of PGR attended the ceremony to pay tribute to Ladner and his family.

“It is a thrill for us to be a part of bringing him home,” Barret said.

In 1942, Ladner was assigned to the 126th infantry regiment. That November, his unit was part of the effort to cut off Japanese supply and communication lines coming from their beachhead at Sanananda Village, Territory of Papua, on the island of New Guinea. Casualties assistant officer Lt. David Leiva said the battle was deadly.

“They went through hell. The Japanese were prepared and a unit that started with 3,500 was decimated,” Leiva explained.

They were successful on their mission, but unfortunately, Ladner along with other soldiers died while serving their country. For decades, his family mourned his death without being able to lay him to rest.

“The battle was so hellish that they couldn’t do what they do today where we send them back. The unit had to continue fighting. They probably buried him at night, 26 feet off the road,” Leiva said.

His niece Voetress Ladner was only 12 years old when he died. She recalls growing up thinking he was her brother. Voetress is happy that her paternal uncle is back home, but she always hoped he would come back alive.

“What makes his story a tat bit unique is he was bit older than other soldiers. He wasn’t drafted, he volunteered. He was a true American hero,” Leiva said.

Ladner’s name is recorded on the wall of the missing at the Manila American ceremony and memorial. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been found.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before...
Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life
Biloxi Beach will be full this weekend as thousands of people visit the coast for Black Spring...
Visitors begin to arrive as the weekend’s spring break events get underway
‘You stuck your neck out for me’: Brett Favre used fame and favors to pull welfare dollars
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say

Latest News

Spring break is back and bigger than ever with many of the revelers gathered on the beach in...
LIVE: Visitors enjoying spring break activities and events
Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.9.22
Warm and breezy Sunday
All of this spring break fun can cause issues for locals looking to leave their neighborhoods...
LIVE: Spring Break traffic cause concerns for residents along Highway 90
All of this spring break fun can cause issues for locals looking to leave their neighborhoods...
Traffic increasing on Highway 90 in Biloxi