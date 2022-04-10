Kaitlin Lee signs professional softball contract with Florida Vibe

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Former Harrison Central Red Rebellete, Gulf Coast Bulldog, and Ole Miss Rebel Kaitlin Lee is headed back into the circle this summer after signing a professional contract with the Florida Vibe.

She’ll compete in the teams inaugural season this summer.

The Vibe is an independent invite-only team working in conjunction with the Florida Gulf Coast League.

Lee is already a member of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Athletics Hall of Fame after going 40-8 in her two seasons at Perk.

While in Oxford she tied a school record with 23 wins and earned an SEC tournament MVP award.

Most recently Lee has served as the Gulf Coast softball pitching coach.

