Breezy, sunny, and warm today.

It’s going to be another beautiful day! We’ll see nothing but sunshine, and we’ll warm up into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. However, it will be very breezy. Winds will pick up from the south and southeast around 10-20 MPH. The relative humidity is also going to be low, which poses as an elevated fire risk. Please avoid outdoor burning today!

The humidity will increase tonight, and so will the cloud cover. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 60s by Monday morning. There will be more cloud cover on Monday, and a few isolated showers will be possible. It will be warm and muggy with highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday will remain warm and muggy with highs near 80. There will be another chance for a few showers and storms.

Our next best chance for rain will be Wednesday into Thursday. An approaching cold front will help bring showers and storms. There is a chance for some strong to severe storms by the middle of the week. We’ll also have to watch out for heavy rain. It will stay very warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

