St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Adams County deputies discover over 2,000 Ecstasy tablets during traffic stop

Deputies with Adams County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling...
Deputies with Adams County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling east on Liberty Rd for a traffic violation On the evening of April 9.(Adams Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling east on Liberty Road for a traffic violation on the evening of April 9.

During the traffic stop, deputies received consent to search the vehicle and discovered 2,035 Ecstasy tablets and a small amount of marijuana.

The driver and owner of the vehicle, Robert Minor, was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of Schedule I drugs.

The passenger, Kristen Paige, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana under 30 grams.

Kristen Paige (L) Robert Minor (R)
Kristen Paige (L) Robert Minor (R)(Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Minor could be facing 20 years at the Mississippi Department of Corrections if convicted of aggravated trafficking of Schedule I drugs.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large woods fire burned Saturday night near Gulf Park Estates and Fountainbleau Road in...
Woods fire near Gulf Park Estates now 100% contained, say officials
‘You stuck your neck out for me’: Brett Favre used fame and favors to pull welfare dollars
All of this spring break fun can cause issues for locals looking to leave their neighborhoods...
Traffic increasing on Highway 90 in Biloxi
Black Spring Break
Black Spring Break kicks off with day party
A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before...
Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life

Latest News

Eric's First Alert Forecast 4.10.22
Moisture returns Monday, strong storms possible mid-week
A large woods fire burned Saturday night near Gulf Park Estates and Fountainbleau Road in...
Woods fire near Gulf Park Estates now 100% contained, say officials
Breezy, sunny, and warm today.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
GMA co-host Robin Roberts, a native of Pass Christian, used her hometown as the first stop in...
Robin Roberts makes Pass Christian first stop in her book-signing tour