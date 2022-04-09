St. Jude Dream Home
Woods fire burning in Gulf Park Estates

By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are responding to a woods fire in Jackson County Saturday afternoon.

Details are limited, but Jackson County Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge said multiple agencies were working a fire in Gulf Park Estates.

Residents are asked to stay out of the area while officials work to extinguish the fire.

We will update this report as more information is made available.

