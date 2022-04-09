St. Jude Dream Home
Visitors preparing for full and fun Spring Break weekend

Visitors preparing for full and fun Spring Break weekend.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Spring break festivities have officially started on the Coast.

Don Allen said he decided to come down to Biloxi beach for the weekend with his family.

“Enjoying looking at the beautiful cars and everything. Nice atmosphere. Nobody bothers you,” Allen said.

Thousands of people are expected to celebrate in Biloxi this weekend. Multiple trucks were also out selling food, prepared for a busy weekend. One food truck employee Regina Brundage said they believe the crowd Saturday will be bigger because of the concerts going on at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.

Other business owners are also joining in on the fun. Tyrell Mcarthur owns a mobile photobooth that takes pictures and videos. This is his first time attending the event.

“This is our first year here. We got the platform last year. We know that this is a fun environment, and we wanted to show people what we have,” Mcarthur said. “At the same time, people are coming from all over the world to come here. This way, they can take something back.”

Festivities will continue throughout the weekend. If you are planning to drive through Highway 90, be aware that you might hit traffic.

