Traffic increasing on Highway 90 in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is picking up on Highway 90 in Biloxi Saturday afternoon.

While authorities have not had to enact the traffic plan, there is heavy traffic reported heading toward the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Officials are also reporting some traffic signals are in flashing mode and some left turns are prohibited.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in Biloxi this weekend.

