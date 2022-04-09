Sunny and mild today

Despite the chilly morning, today will be gorgeous! We’re going to see nothing but sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. It won’t be nearly as windy today, but the humidity will stay very low. Outdoor burning is still discouraged. Temperatures will drop quickly tonight. We’ll be in the upper 40s to low 50s by early Sunday morning.

Sunday afternoon will be warm and breezy. Highs will be in the upper 70s. There may be some gusts from the south and southeast over 20 MPH. It will be another sunny and clear day. Monday will bring more cloud cover and humidity. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will be warm and humid with highs near 80. There will be another chance for a few more showers. A front will bring our best chance for rain on Wednesday and Thursday. It will remain warm and muggy with highs near 80.

