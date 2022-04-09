St. Jude Dream Home
Police: Teen dies after boys shoot at each other while wearing body armor

Two teenagers, Joshua Vining, 17, and Colton Whitler, 17, have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 16-year-old.(Belleview Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida teenager is dead and two others have been arrested after police said the boys took turns shooting at each other while wearing body armor.

The Belleview Police Department responded to a call of a shooting over the weekend at a house and found 16-year-old Christopher Leroy Broad Jr. shot inside of the home. He was transported to a hospital but died from his injuries.

Police said through their investigation they found 17-year-old Joshua Vining and Broad were taking turns shooting at each other while wearing a vest that contained a form of body armor. BPD Sgt. Michael Miley said Broad Jr. died after he was hit by a bullet fired by Vining, according to the evidence found.

On Thursday, police arrested Vining and 17-year-old Colton Whitler.

Vining was charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm and Whitler was charged with providing false information to law enforcement, according to Belleview police.

