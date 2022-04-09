Black Spring Break kicks off with day party

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Let the party begin. Black Spring Break is officially underway.

Reno’s Sports Pub in D’Iberville held a day party. Folks hit the dance floor, excited to be back after COVID-19 forced a two-year hiatus for the annual beach party.

‘We’re excited to have the influx of people coming in from all over the world,” said Reno’s Sports Pub General Manager Linsey Wester.

Wester said she expects this to be a good weekend for business.

“We are expecting a bigger weekend than our normal weekends,” she added. “Of course, because there are thousands more people on the Coast than normal.”

Biloxi Beach Hotel along Highway 90 is having no problem filling rooms. That has kept housekeeper Clara Alley busier than normal.

“A lot of people, a lot of craziness,” Alley said. “More than half the hotels are already booked up. People are scrambling to get rooms.”

Alley said most years for this event, they have to turn away guests.

“I mean, we have reservations, and we have it online,’ she said. “But once everything is booked, we still have people walking in, wanting rooms. Unfortunately, there’s nothing we can do.”

There’s a lot of hype surrounding the return of the annual spring beach party, featuring more entertainment and several celebrity guests.

“You know, it’s a good vibe out here,” said Rod Little.

National recording artist Rich Homie Quan is set to perform at Club 34 Friday night. Several live concerts will also take place this weekend, outside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.

