St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Black Spring Break kicks off with day party

National Recording Artist Rich Homie Quan is set to perform at Club 34 in Gulfport tonight.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Let the party begin. Black Spring Break is officially underway.

Reno’s Sports Pub in D’Iberville held a day party. Folks hit the dance floor, excited to be back after COVID-19 forced a two-year hiatus for the annual beach party.

‘We’re excited to have the influx of people coming in from all over the world,” said Reno’s Sports Pub General Manager Linsey Wester.

Wester said she expects this to be a good weekend for business.

“We are expecting a bigger weekend than our normal weekends,” she added. “Of course, because there are thousands more people on the Coast than normal.”

Biloxi Beach Hotel along Highway 90 is having no problem filling rooms. That has kept housekeeper Clara Alley busier than normal.

“A lot of people, a lot of craziness,” Alley said. “More than half the hotels are already booked up. People are scrambling to get rooms.”

Alley said most years for this event, they have to turn away guests.

“I mean, we have reservations, and we have it online,’ she said. “But once everything is booked, we still have people walking in, wanting rooms. Unfortunately, there’s nothing we can do.”

There’s a lot of hype surrounding the return of the annual spring beach party, featuring more entertainment and several celebrity guests.

“You know, it’s a good vibe out here,” said Rod Little.

National recording artist Rich Homie Quan is set to perform at Club 34 Friday night. Several live concerts will also take place this weekend, outside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before...
Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life
The accident happened just before 8:30am in the eastbound lane just before mile marker 50,...
Fatal crash reported on I-10 near Jackson/Harrison county line
A man accused of shooting another man in the leg during a domestic dispute Wednesday night has...
Sheriff: Fight over woman leads to one man being shot, one on the run
Alexis Sky Pierson, 14, died after being shot Tuesday when another child picked up what was...
14-year old girl was accidentally shot by another child, says sheriff
The upcoming hurricane season is expected to be above-average once again this year with 19...
4 major hurricanes, 19 named storms predicted for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

Latest News

This rare gem is definitely different from most employees when you visit this Popeyes...she...
Friendship Park upgrades include Kids Kingdom
Anthony Kiedis, from left, Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers,...
Red Hot Chili Peppers to replace Foo Fighters at Jazz Fest
Biloxi Beach will be full this weekend as thousands of people visit the coast for Black Spring...
Visitors begin to arrive as the weekend’s spring break events get underway
Bring the kids for fun-filled games, an egg hunt, goodies and more at the Gulfport Sportsplex...
HAPPENING NOW: Carrie hops on down to the Gulfport Easter Egg-Stravaganza