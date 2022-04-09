St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

3 killed in Georgia gun range shooting; suspects not in custody

A deadly robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m....
A deadly robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to Grantville Police Department.(Gray News, file)
By Josh Morgan, CBS46 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – Three members of the same family were killed during a robbery at their family shooting range in Grantville, Georgia.

The robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to Grantville Police Department.

WGCL reported when police arrived, they found the range’s owner, his wife, and their grandson had been killed.

Police have identified the owner as Richard Hawk.

“Let’s keep Richard Hawk and Family in our prayers,” Grantville Police said in a Facebook post Saturday morning.

Grantville Police said approximately 40 guns and the security camera DVR were taken from the scene.

Both the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the ATF were called to help investigate the case. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.

Police are asking for the community’s help in gathering any information about the incident. They said anyone in the area who may have driven by the range between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday may have seen vehicles other than a white Ford dually truck and a black Ford Expedition.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before...
Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life
Biloxi Beach will be full this weekend as thousands of people visit the coast for Black Spring...
Visitors begin to arrive as the weekend’s spring break events get underway
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
An Arkansas man was sentenced to spend the next 33 months in federal prison after pleading...
Arkansas man sentenced to federal prison in connection to drive-by near Keesler Air Force Base
The FBI released these photos taken from a video where the man was seen with a child. A day...
Former Picayune police officer receives maximum sentence for child porn charge

Latest News

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at U.S. Senate confirmation hearing.
Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress’ partisan path
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Sunny and mild today
Chilly this morning, but we'll warm up quickly today.
Taylor's Saturday GMM First Alert Forecast
Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station