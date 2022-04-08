St. Jude Dream Home
TikTok contest offers PRCC students free, half-price fall 2022 tuition

PRCC is also offering half-price tuition for all students attending the summer 2022 semester.
Winners will be selected and notified on Wednesday, June 1.(Pearl River Community College Communications)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Do you have main character energy? If so, you could win a full scholarship to a local community college for the fall 2022 semester.

As part of its 2022-2023 school year launch, Pearl River Community College is holding a scholarship contest. The theme is “ROAR with the BEST: Where YOU are the main character.”

If you are a new or returning student coming to PRCC this fall, you are invited to share your main character energy through a video on TikTok. Creative submissions are encouraged.

To be eligible to win, you must use the hashtags #MainCharacter #MainCharacterEnergy #MainCharacterPRCC and tag PRCC’s official TikTok account @PRCC_Wildcats

Contestants must also have an admissions application on file at PRCC and live in one of our six-county districts: Forrest, Hancock, Jefferson Davis, Lamar, Marion, and Pearl River.

One student will earn a full scholarship for the fall semester and two will receive half-price tuition in fall 2022.

Winners will be selected and notified on Wednesday, June 1.

PRCC is also offering half-price tuition for all students attending the summer 2022 semester. This applies to full and part-time students.

All that is needed to receive this discount is to register for the classes, and PRCC will adjust the fees.

Enrolling at Pearl River Community College only requires four steps:

  • Apply for Admissions online and have your transcript sent,
  • Apply for Financial Aid, including doing your FASFA,
  • Apply for Housing if needed and
  • Sign up for ROAR, our orientation program to help you have the BEST experience as a Wildcat.

In-person ROAR events will be held in June and July.

You can visit PRCC.edu/admissions to apply.

Anyone interested in a tour of the Forrest County Campus or Poplarville Campus can also reach out to the Office of Recruitment by calling 601-403-1197, emailing recruitment@ prcc.edu or visiting the webpage PRCC.edu/recruitment.

