Red Hot Chili Peppers to replace Foo Fighters at Jazz Fest

Anthony Kiedis, from left, Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers,...
Anthony Kiedis, from left, Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith, of Red Hot Chili Peppers, attend a ceremony honoring the band with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)(Willy Sanjuan | Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been selected to replace the Foo Fighters at this year’s Jazz Fest.

The Foo Fighters canceled all of their shows, including the New Orleans’ largest music fest, after the untimely passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

The Chili Peppers will fill the Foo Fighters’ headlining slot on Sun., May 1.

