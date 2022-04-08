St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Owl rescued after getting tangled up in barbed wire fence

A great horned owl got tangled up in a barbed wire fence in Colorado this week.
A great horned owl got tangled up in a barbed wire fence in Colorado this week.(Arapahoe County Government)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – Animal rescue groups in Colorado saved an owl that was stuck in a barbed wire fence this week.

The Arapahoe County Government said in a Facebook post Friday that the great horned owl got tangled up in the fence while “out and about fighting the Colorado winds this week.”

Residents called Arapahoe County Animal Services, and with the help of the Birds of Prey Foundation, rescuers were able to get the owl loose.

The owl is now recovering at a medical care facility.

Arapahoe County is located just outside of Denver.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before...
Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life
The accident happened just before 8:30am in the eastbound lane just before mile marker 50,...
Fatal crash reported on I-10 near Jackson/Harrison county line
A man accused of shooting another man in the leg during a domestic dispute Wednesday night has...
Sheriff: Fight over woman leads to one man being shot, one on the run
Alexis Sky Pierson, 14, died after being shot Tuesday when another child picked up what was...
14-year old girl was accidentally shot by another child, says sheriff
The upcoming hurricane season is expected to be above-average once again this year with 19...
4 major hurricanes, 19 named storms predicted for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

Latest News

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks from the White House on April 8, 2022, one day after being...
Confirmed for Supreme Court, cheers for Jackson: ‘We’ve made it, all of us’
Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best...
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban for Chris Rock slap
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Vincent Anthony Fisher II, 46, was charged Thursday...
Man charged after setting fire to home, killing woman and baby, police say
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 50 at crowded Ukrainian train station