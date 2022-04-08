St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Kenner Popeyes cashier ‘Singin’ Miss Cynthia’ goes viral for singing drive-thru orders

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Serving up smiles with song, Ms. Cynthia Carter has gone viral with her singing orders through a Popeyes drive-thru in Kenner.

Carter has been working at the Popeyes location for more than 30 years. This rare gem is definitely different from most employees when you visit this Popeyes...she sings the customer drive-thru orders.

The video was posted to Facebook by Aundra Woodfin on March 8 with the caption, “Whomever this lady is at this Popeyes on Loyola (in Kenner)...Thank you!”

Whomever this lady is at this Popeyes on Loyola (in Kenner). THANK YOU! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Posted by Aundra Woodfin on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

In the video, Miss Cynthia, as she is known by the local customers, she sings, “Spicy or miiiild?” as the customer orders a 3-piece spicy meal.

Then she continues with “And what sauce are you going to back that thing up to them Saints this year?” Then towards the end of the video she concludes the song with a Big Freedia reference, “You already know,” as she instructs the customer to drive around to the window by saying, “Come on ‘round, honey dumplin’.”

According to reports, Miss Cynthia has been singing orders for more than 30 years while she’s been working at that location. She has been on Youtube and other media outlets gracing her angelic presence with her upbeat personality and amazing singing.

If you ever have time go and take a visit through the Popeyes drive-thru on Loyola Drive in Kenner.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Sky Pierson, 14, died after being shot Tuesday when another child picked up what was...
14-year old girl was accidentally shot by another child, says sheriff
The accident happened just before 8:30am in the eastbound lane just before mile marker 50,...
Fatal crash reported on I-10 near Jackson/Harrison county line
A 14-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Bayside Park.
Teen killed in Bayside Park shooting
A man accused of shooting another man in the leg during a domestic dispute Wednesday night has...
Sheriff: Fight over woman leads to one man being shot, one on the run
The Gautier City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night authorizing its attorneys to file...
Gautier files eminent domain against Belk over rights to old Singing River Mall property

Latest News

Conversation with Gretchen Aucoin - Part Two
Conversation with Gretchen Aucoin - Part Two
Shooting Investigation
Four dead after shooting in Latimer community
Serving up smiles with song, Ms. Cynthia Carter has gone viral with her singing orders through...
Kenner Popeyes cashier ‘Singin’ Miss Cynthia’ goes viral for singing drive-thru orders
Bring the kids for fun-filled games, an egg hunt, goodies and more at the Gulfport Sportsplex...
HAPPENING NOW: Carrie hops on down to the Gulfport Easter Egg-Stravaganza