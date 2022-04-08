St. Jude Dream Home
Health department releases proposed regulations for medical marijuana program

The Mississippi State Senate passed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act Thursday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health released the proposed rules that would govern Mississippi’s medical marijuana program.

The department posted more than 100 pages of regulations on its website for medical cannabis covering testing facilities, who can work in the industry, and advertising.

All cannabis testing facility laboratory operations must be physically located within the State of Mississippi

No cannabis testing facilities shall be within 1,000 feet of a school, church or child care facility unless the cannabis testing facility has received approval from the school, church or child care center.

There is a provision to allow a cannabis site as close as 500 feet from a school or child care center if the facility gets a waiver from the entity that licenses or accredits the school or child care facility.

Anyone working in a cannabis testing site must be 21, pass a criminal background check and get a work permit from the health department.

The rules would also prohibit any advertising or marketing in any kind of media; no TV, radio, social, print, signs and billboards.

The health department is taking public comments on the proposed regulations online until April 15.

