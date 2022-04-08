St. Jude Dream Home
Gretchen Aucoin's journey from Ocean Springs to pro baseball coach

Conversation with Gretchen Aucoin - Part Three
Conversation with Gretchen Aucoin - Part Three
By Michael Dugan
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Gretchen Aucoin graduated from Ocean Springs High School in 2012. After a college softball career at Texas Tech and Tennessee, she spent time playing overseas. A few years later, she wanted to put her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees to work. So, she applied to and was accepted into a mentorship program led by Rachel Balkovec, the first woman to be a full time manager in professional baseball. That mentorship turned out to be a stepping stone for Aucoin to break barriers and get into baseball herself, as she’s now a player development coach in the New York Mets system. Watch all three parts of WLOX’s conversation with her below.

Part 1 - High school, college, and professional playing days.

Part 2 - Mentorship and connecting with the New York Mets.

Part 3 - Breaking barriers and inspiring generations.

