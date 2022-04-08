Friendship Park upgrades include Kids Kingdom

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s all-inclusive, and the third-largest playground in the state of Mississippi.

Welcome to Kids Kingdom at Friendship Park in Picayune.

“It’s the best. I can’t wait to have other kids here to play with me,” said nine-year-old Brylie Miller.

The playground is part of a $600,000 grant from the state of Mississippi and from community members in the Picayune area.

“Our legislators worked real hard in Jackson for us to get us the money for this project,” said Jim Luke, Picayune Mayor. " It’s just a community effort and a team effort.”

The park is what’s called all-inclusive, meaning all kids can play, even those with special needs and physical disabilities.

“It’s great for everyone. I’m excited for it to be open and for everyone to enjoy it,” said Heather Call.

The playground has fall-safe turf, so if you fall down, it’s not gonna hurt because it has a lot of give to it.

“I love that because they don’t have to get any skinned knees or anything,” Call added.

There’s also the zip line, along with all the other state-of-the-art playground equipment.

“I love it. Especially that big orange slide. I love the slide, and the zip line,” Miller added.

Kids Kingdom opens Saturday. It’s all part of a $1.9 million grant to improve amenities at Friendship Park. The playground is just part of it. The other part of it includes field turf soccer fields, restrooms, tennis courts, and other upgrades.

