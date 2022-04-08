Friday’s Forecast

Breezy conditions will continue today and may not let up much this weekend or even into next week. So, get used to it. High pressure continues to keep our weather dry & quiet through Sunday. Because of the breezy and very dry conditions, there is significant wildfire danger across our region today and any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. So, outdoor burning is not recommended. Today’s high temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Tonight’s overnight low temperatures will drop all the way down into the 30s inland and should be in the lower 40s closer to the coast. We’ll see chances for rain showers returning to our region next week.

