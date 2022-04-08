St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Friday’s Forecast

Outdoor burning is not recommended today due to increased wildfire danger. So, plan other types of ways to get out and enjoy our nice weather!
By Wesley Williams
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Breezy conditions will continue today and may not let up much this weekend or even into next week. So, get used to it. High pressure continues to keep our weather dry & quiet through Sunday. Because of the breezy and very dry conditions, there is significant wildfire danger across our region today and any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. So, outdoor burning is not recommended. Today’s high temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Tonight’s overnight low temperatures will drop all the way down into the 30s inland and should be in the lower 40s closer to the coast. We’ll see chances for rain showers returning to our region next week.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened just before 8:30am in the eastbound lane just before mile marker 50,...
Fatal crash reported on I-10 near Jackson/Harrison county line
A man accused of shooting another man in the leg during a domestic dispute Wednesday night has...
Sheriff: Fight over woman leads to one man being shot, one on the run
Alexis Sky Pierson, 14, died after being shot Tuesday when another child picked up what was...
14-year old girl was accidentally shot by another child, says sheriff
The upcoming hurricane season is expected to be above-average once again this year with 19...
4 major hurricanes, 19 named storms predicted for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
Four people are dead after what’s believed to be a murder-suicide in Jackson County.
Four dead after suspected murder-suicide in Jackson County

Latest News

Outdoor burning is not recommended today due to increased wildfire danger. So, plan other types...
Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
Make plans to enjoy our very dry weather today into the weekend! As long as you can put up with...
Wesley's Early Friday First Alert Update
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Mild and breezy Friday
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Chilly tonight