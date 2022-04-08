Four dead after shooting in Latimer community

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Four people are dead after a shooting in Jackson County Thursday evening.

Sheriff Mike Ezell confirmed deputies were dispatched to Oak View Circle in the Latimer community to the report of a shooting. Ezell said when deputies arrived, they found four people dead.

Ezell said preliminary investigation points to this incident being a murder-suicide, but this investigation is ongoing.

We will update this report as more details are released.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.