Four dead after shooting in Latimer community

Shooting Investigation
Shooting Investigation(Source: MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Four people are dead after a shooting in Jackson County Thursday evening.

Sheriff Mike Ezell confirmed deputies were dispatched to Oak View Circle in the Latimer community to the report of a shooting. Ezell said when deputies arrived, they found four people dead.

Ezell said preliminary investigation points to this incident being a murder-suicide, but this investigation is ongoing.

We will update this report as more details are released.

