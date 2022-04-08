Diamondhead officials excited about creating a new welcome mat to the city

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - This week, Diamondhead leaders got a glimpse of plans to improve the entrance to their city that could be a springboard to even more economic development.

Diamondhead city manager Michael Reso is excited about this Gateway master plan.

“I believe this is a game-changer for Diamondhead,” he said. “When you enter the city right now, it’s not very impressive. There’s no real sense of place. It’s not walkable. So, this master plan changes all that.”

The master plan for the Gateway makes up 1.7 miles of roadway coming off Interstate 10 at exit 16.

MDOT is planning to build three roundabouts at a cost of $6.9 million.

When that’s done, the city takes over.

“I refer to the gateway project as the pretty stuff,” Reso said with a smile. “It’s adding the landscaping, it’s adding the decorative street lights, it’s adding pavers and crosswalks.”

That would cost about $1.5 million, which would be done in phases and use as much grant money as much as possible.

MDOT is still in right-of-way acquisition and should be bidding the project out in 2023.

