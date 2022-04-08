St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Alex Jones accused of hiding assets over Sandy Hook lawsuits

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Infowars host Alex Jones is facing a new lawsuit in Texas.

Family members of some of the 20 children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting are accusing the conspiracy theorist of hiding millions of dollars in assets after they began taking him to court.

The families have already won defamation lawsuits against Jones after he said the massacre in Newtown, Connecticut, never happened.

An attorney for Jones said there was no attempt to hide assets and called the suggestion “ridiculous.”

Trials are set for later this year to determine how much Jones should pay the families.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before...
Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life
The accident happened just before 8:30am in the eastbound lane just before mile marker 50,...
Fatal crash reported on I-10 near Jackson/Harrison county line
A man accused of shooting another man in the leg during a domestic dispute Wednesday night has...
Sheriff: Fight over woman leads to one man being shot, one on the run
Alexis Sky Pierson, 14, died after being shot Tuesday when another child picked up what was...
14-year old girl was accidentally shot by another child, says sheriff
The upcoming hurricane season is expected to be above-average once again this year with 19...
4 major hurricanes, 19 named storms predicted for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

Latest News

FILE - Donald Trump Jr., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb....
CNN: Trump Jr. text shows ideas to overturn 2020 election
FILE - Donald Trump Jr., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb....
CNN: Trump Jr. text shows ideas to overturn 2020 election
Black Spring Break
Black Spring Break kicks off with day party
Las Vegas police report a high school student is under arrest after attacking a teacher in a...
High school student arrested for attempted murder, sexual assault of teacher, police say
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 52 at crowded Ukrainian train station