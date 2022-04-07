St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Trans youth medication ban passed by Alabama lawmakers

Alabama lawmakers have approved sweeping legislation outlawing transgender youth’s access to...
Alabama lawmakers have approved sweeping legislation outlawing transgender youth’s access to gender-affirming medications.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have approved sweeping legislation outlawing transgender youth’s access to gender-affirming medications.

The state Senate has also advanced measures requiring students to use bathrooms corresponding to their sex at birth, and to limit instruction of gender and sexual identity in early grades.

The Alabama House of Representatives voted in favor of the medication-ban measure Thursday by a vote of 66-28. It had passed previously in the Senate. It now goes to Republican Gov. Kay Ivey.

Proponents argued the bills are needed to protect children. Opponents argued they do the opposite.

The bill makes it a felony to prescribe puberty blockers or hormones to trans youth under 19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press.

Most Read

Alexis Sky Pierson, 14, died after being shot Tuesday when another child picked up what was...
14-year old girl was accidentally shot by another child, says sheriff
The accident happened just before 8:30am in the eastbound lane just before mile marker 50,...
Fatal crash reported on I-10 near Jackson/Harrison county line
A 14-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Bayside Park.
Teen killed in Bayside Park shooting
A man accused of shooting another man in the leg during a domestic dispute Wednesday night has...
Sheriff: Fight over woman leads to one man being shot, one on the run
The Gautier City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night authorizing its attorneys to file...
Gautier files eminent domain against Belk over rights to old Singing River Mall property

Latest News

Federal authorities arrested Warren Alexander Tuesday at his Diamondhead home. He’s accused of...
Mississippi man extradited in 30-year-old murder case
The record $8.2 billion Alabama education budget passed the House Wednesday and was sent to the...
Alabama lawmakers approve teacher pay raise