Fatal crash reported on I-10 near Jackson/Harrison county line

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Traffic is clear on I-10 after a fatal crash that happened Thursday morning.

The accident happened just before 8:30am in the eastbound lane just passed mile marker 50, right on the line of Jackson and Harrison counties.

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, an 18-wheeler was stopped on the side of the road when it was hit by a car. The driver of the car died in the crash. A description of the vehicle was not made available, and the victim’s name will not be released until after family is notified.

By 9:45am, traffic was cleared and the lane had reopened.

For a live look at traffic conditions, please visit Mississippi Department of Transportation’s Traffic Cam.

We will update this story as new updates are provided.

