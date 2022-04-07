Pack your patience: Locals get ready for spring breakers, heavy beach traffic

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With spring break events kicking off Friday, tens of thousands are expected to be on the Mississippi Gulf Coast this weekend.

While that’s good news for Gulf Coast tourism, Biloxi officials are reminding people who live near the beach to have patience and expect traffic congestion.

Charles Drawdy has lived near Biloxi Beach for almost 30 years. He knows what to expect this weekend.

“Been through a lot of tourists coming in and out and everything,” he said. “The main thing I hope for is for everybody to come down and have a safe time, and behave, you know.”

“A lot of people partying,” said Biloxi resident Donald Gaston. “But you don’t see a lot of fights or arguments or anything like that about parking.”

Promoted as both Black Beach Weekend and Black Spring Break, several events are happening in Biloxi and Gulfport. Most of the activity and traffic will be on the beach between the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Edgewater Mall.

While the fun doesn’t officially kick off until Friday, some visitors came to the coast a little early.

“I’ve been here before. I lived here,” said Michelle Deraps. “It was about three years ago, and it was congested.”

Anyone who lives or works along Highway 90 should be prepared for large crowds and bumper-to-bumper traffic. The City of Biloxi has already began putting up metal barriers along the beach parking areas. Traffic cones will also be out and traffic may be limited to two lanes between Cowan Road and I-110.

This week, Biloxi officials sent out its special events traffic plan to residents.

“They’ve kind of worked it out so that people can get to their houses pretty easily and get to grocery stores and stuff while it’s going on,” said Drawdy.

During the inaugural year and again several years later, the event gridlocked traffic, causing delays in emergency responses. That’s why the city began putting out cones in an effort to leave the left lane open for emergency vehicles.

“Overall, we live in a tourist area,” Drawdy smiled. “We try to get along and entertain people. If they will work with us, we’ll definitely work with them.”

“You’ve got to expect they’re going to come,” Deraps said while laughing.

This year, the spring break event runs through from April 8-10. For a full schedule, as well as information on buying tickets to specific events, follow the Facebook pages for Black Spring Break and Black Beach Weekend.

