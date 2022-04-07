St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Sheriff: Fight over woman leads to one man being shot, one on the run

Authorities in Jackson County are looking for a suspect who is believed to have shot another...
Authorities in Jackson County are looking for a suspect who is believed to have shot another man in the leg during a domestic dispute overnight Wednesday.(MGN)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities in Jackson County are looking for a suspect who is believed to have shot another man in the leg during a domestic dispute Wednesday night.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said deputies were called just after 7pm to a house on Forts Lake Road, which is near the Alabama state line. Two men reportedly got into a fight over a woman, who was the ex-girlfriend of one of the guys. The suspect then helped the victim, who was shot in the thigh, before taking off when deputies arrived, said the sheriff.

Deputies attempted to locate the suspect were unable to. However, the sheriff said they know who he is and, even though they know he has a gun, investigators don’t believe he’s a danger to the public and this was an isolated incident. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department have not yet released the name or description of the suspect.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Mobile. His condition is unknown at this time.

We will update this story as new details become available.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Sky Pierson, 14, died after being shot Tuesday when another child picked up what was...
14-year old girl was accidentally shot by another child, says sheriff
A 14-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Bayside Park.
Teen killed in Bayside Park shooting
Jacob Blair Scott enters the Jackson County courtroom on April 6, 2022, for a status hearing....
Jacob Scott trial set to begin next month following hearing to work out pre-trial disputes
The Gautier City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night authorizing its attorneys to file...
Gautier files eminent domain against Belk over rights to old Singing River Mall property
Gov. Phil Bryant's giving a previous state of the state address
Phil Bryant had his sights on a payout as welfare funds flowed to Brett Favre

Latest News

The upcoming hurricane season is expected to be above-average once again this year with 19...
4 major hurricanes, 19 named storms predicted for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
Mississippi Highway Patrol said the fatal crash happened just before 8:30am Thursday east of...
Fatal crash reported on I-10 near Jackson/Harrison county line
Anyone who lives or works along Highway 90 should be prepared for large crowds and...
Pack your patience: Locals get ready for spring breakers, heavy beach traffic
How about a nice stretch of dry & cooler days into the weekend? That's what's in store for...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast