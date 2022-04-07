Sheriff: Fight over woman leads to one man being shot, one on the run

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities in Jackson County are looking for a suspect who is believed to have shot another man in the leg during a domestic dispute Wednesday night.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said deputies were called just after 7pm to a house on Forts Lake Road, which is near the Alabama state line. Two men reportedly got into a fight over a woman, who was the ex-girlfriend of one of the guys. The suspect then helped the victim, who was shot in the thigh, before taking off when deputies arrived, said the sheriff.

Deputies attempted to locate the suspect were unable to. However, the sheriff said they know who he is and, even though they know he has a gun, investigators don’t believe he’s a danger to the public and this was an isolated incident. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department have not yet released the name or description of the suspect.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Mobile. His condition is unknown at this time.

We will update this story as new details become available.

