Two coast high schools investigating unrelated school threats

Hancock High and Moss Point High both have increased security after reports of threats were...
Hancock High and Moss Point High both have increased security after reports of threats were made this week in unrelated incidents.(Submitted)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Two South Mississippi high schools can expect to see an increase in security Friday after threats of shootings were reported to administrators.

Rumors began circulating at Hancock High that there would be a shooting. The school’s principal said the rumor stems from an incident between two students that happened earlier in the week. Several concerned parents reached out to WLOX saying they believed it was racially motivated.

Hancock High said they handled the incident between the two students according to handbook policy. However, there will be an increased security presence on Friday as a precaution and to make sure everyone at the school is safe.

A note from Principal Tara Ladner to parents and students said:

“There are many rumors, threats, and ugliness circulating on social media due an incident earlier this week. The HHS administrators investigated the incident and handled according to policy. Sharing and posting incorrect information on this matter or any matter is not supporting a safe environment. If you have knowledge of any threat, please alert school officials, your parents, and/or law enforcement.”

It’s the second report of beefed up security at a coast high school this week. On Wednesday, a threat written inside a bathroom stall at Moss Point High was found that read, “April 7th School Shooting.” It was written in pencil.

READ MORE: Moss Point High School adds extra security after written threat of shooting

District officials said Thursday that there is no evidence to indicate whether this was a new or an existing threat. However, in an effort to keep all students and staff safe, an increased security presence was evident Thursday morning and will remain in place through the end of the school year.

“As always, we ask that MPSD school community remain vigilant to threats on or off social media and notify local authorities when appropriate. The safety and security of our students and staff remains our priority in the MPSD,” reads a statement from the district.

Non-emergency reports of threats or concerns can be made to Moss Point School District’s anonymous tip line by calling 228-285-2037, or by contacting MPSD Law Enforcement Officer Rochelle Harris rharris@mpsdnow.org.

