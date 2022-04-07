Oyster symposium serves up industry knowledge for oyster farmers from across the South

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This week, oyster fishermen from throughout the region have been in South Mississippi getting some hands-on, practical information on the industry.

The fifth annual Oyster South Symposium wrapped up its third and final day Thursday in Biloxi. Each year, the event brings together producers, gear suppliers, distributors, chefs, food writers, vendors, researchers, students and managers from the southeast region to discuss pressing issues and relevant, practical research on oyster aquaculture.

“It’s a charitable organization that’s trying to move southern oyster aquaculture, oyster farming across the region forward,” said Bill Walton, professor at Virginia Institute of Marine Sciences.

It’s day two of the Oyster South Symposium. Today the events are under the tent at the Ohr O’Keefe Museum. pic.twitter.com/lL8zf19qLW — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) April 7, 2022

There are people attending from all over the country.

“It was fantastic to bring all these people - growers, researchers, different food writers and chefs - all here in Biloxi to gather and talk about what’s going on in the industry,” Walton added.

Discussed over the course of the three is salinity, the challenges of farming oysters, fresh water intrusion, and more. Attendees gather for brainstorming sessions to share ideas and innovations, all in an effort to help each other out while also staying competitive.

“We all share some of the exact same challenges. It’s a relatively new industry across America. This off bottom agriculture as a business really allows you to get a continuous supply of oysters,” said Sam Clardy with French Hermit Oyster Company. “We are no longer limited in the months that we can sell oysters so this is a year-round industry.”

In addition to the three full days of industry panel discussions, the oyster farmers took in the sights at the Walter Anderson Museum of Art and visited the Maritime and Seafood Industry Museum.

Oyster South is a nonprofit organization that connects communities and provides resources to foster the success of oyster farming in the southern United States. It aims to spotlight and expand the environmental and economic benefits of oyster farming in the South, which will increase sustainable seafood production, improve the health of Gulf waters, increase the prosperity of our coastal communities and elevate appreciation for Southern farm-raised oysters.

