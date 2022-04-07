St. Jude Dream Home
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe place for a mother-in-crisis to leave her infant.(ABC 7 Chicago / YouTube)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CARMEL, Ind. (Gray News) – A baby was safely surrendered this week to a Safe Haven Baby Box in Indiana.

According to the Carmel Fire Department, the baby was taken to the hospital for evaluation and is healthy.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent the illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe place for a mother-in-crisis to leave her infant.

The Safe Haven Baby Box at the Carmel Fire Department is set up in a way that provides complete anonymity to the person who is leaving the baby.

The person opens a door on the side of the department’s building that holds a bassinet, which triggers a silent alarm to alert firefighters that a baby has been placed inside. The exterior door automatically locks to protect the baby.

The Baby Box is a sophisticated device, installed in safe haven locations, featuring climate control and a silent alarm system that notifies first responders of a surrendered infant.(Carmel Fire Department)

Authorities said firefighters were able to get to the surrendered newborn in less than a minute and provide it the care it needs before taking it to the hospital by ambulance.

“Our hope is that this baby boy will find a forever loving home the same way and find their forever family as well,” said Fire Chief David Haboush in a Facebook post for Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

According to the organization, 17 babies have been surrendered inside Safe Haven Baby Boxes since the first one was installed in 2016. Safe Haven Baby Boxes are currently available in Indiana, Ohio, Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky and New Mexico.

“Today we celebrate a brave mother’s sacrificial love to give her child a better life,” said Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder Monica Kelsey. “We are proud that these mothers have safely surrendered their infants who we know were so loved.”

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

