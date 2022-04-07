St. Jude Dream Home
Moss Point High School adds extra security after written threat of shooting

Moss Point High School added two resource officers to it's usual three on Thursday - and for the rest of the school term - after a written threat about a shooting was reported on Wednesday.(wlox)
By Mike Lacy
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point High School was on high alert Thursday morning after receiving a written threat about a school shooting.

The school district added two more resource officers to its normal three Thursday after the school was notified Wednesday of the threat.

“All of our school resource officers are here. We have contacted and made relationships with Moss Point PD,” said Shannon Vincent, superintendent of Moss Point School District. “So, they are driving through to make sure that everyone feels that Moss Point High School is a safe place. You can come here and you can learn and nothing is going to be interrupted. The instruction won’t be disrupted because of safety concerns.”

The threat was written in pencil inside a bathroom stall.

Thanks to an observant student, the district jumped into action.

“The one thing that we always ask our children from elementary through high school is if something happens, if you see something that doesn’t look right, if you feel something that doesn’t feel right - report it, and that happened yesterday,” Vincent said.

As part of the plan, parents were notified of the threat.

“Every month, we have drills, and our drills really helped us prepare for emergency situations,” she added. “In addition to that, all of our staff has been trained on what to do in emergency situations. So, people felt confident. When we left out of that meeting yesterday at 6:30-7 o’clock, everyone felt confident that we had taken all precautions to keep our children safe this morning.”

Vincent added that the district will continue to investigate the incident.

“Threats to school are serious offenses that can cause children to be out of school,” she said. “And we just want to make sure that we explore every option, we interview everyone who might know something.”

The extra security will remain for the rest of the school term.

The Moss Point School District encourages anyone with information that can help solve or prevent any security issues to use its anonymous tip line at 228-285-2037.

