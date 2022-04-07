Former Picayune police officer receives maximum sentence for child porn charge

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Picayune man will spend the next 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to producing a video of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Joshua Christopher Stockstill enticed a child to engage in sexually explicit conduct so he could capture it on his cellphone camera in November of 2018.

That video circulated for nearly two years before the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children became aware of it in July 2021. Screenshots of the man’s face were pulled from the video and released to the public by the FBI in an attempt to identify the adult in the video. One day later, the FBI in Gulfport identified Stockstill as that man, and the producer of the video.

At that time, Stockstill was serving as a Picayune police sergeant. He was employed with the department for six years, but was quickly fired after his arrest.

Stockstill’s time in federal prison will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release. He’s also ordered to pay restitution to a victim, and a $10,000 assessment under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case with the assistance of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Division.

