American woman caught with nearly $550K worth of fentanyl at US-Mexico border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Del Rio Port of Entry...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Del Rio Port of Entry recently seized more than $500M in fentanyl in a passenger vehicle(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - A woman attempted to smuggle more than a half-million dollars worth of fentanyl into the U.S. from Mexico over this past weekend.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports the woman, a U.S. citizen, pulled up to the Del Rio Port of Entry in a passenger vehicle on April 3. An officer then referred her to a secondary vehicle inspection.

After a thorough examination of the car, officers said they discovered 30 packages containing 40.34 pounds of fentanyl concealed within the vehicle. CBP officials said the fentanyl had a street value of $548,987.

“This significant seizure of a potentially fatal hard narcotic like fentanyl underscores the reality of the drug threat our frontline officers are facing and their commitment to upholding our border security mission,” said Port Director Liliana Flores.

CBP seized the drugs and the vehicle and turned the driver over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents.

