Wednesday’s Forecast

The threat of damaging thunderstorms in South MS is low today & tonight but not zero.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Plan on breezy winds today from the south-southwest at about 10 to 20 miles per hour. Take your umbrella just in case. Hit-or-miss thunderstorms will be possible today as a cold front approaches the area. There will be a risk of stronger storms but the risk level for Coastal MS is low: a 1 to 2 on a scale that goes up to 5. Areas east of us in Alabama and Georgia will likely see the majority of today’s severe weather instead of us. Today’s high temperatures will reach the lower to mid 80s, likely making this the warmest day of the month so far. A cold front arrives tonight and that will get rid of rain chances, drop our humidity, and cool us off for the rest of the week. Tonight’s lows will be in the cooler 50s. And tomorrow’s highs will be in the pleasant 70s.

Mobile Home
Family loses home, money after tornado hits Jackson County

