Warm and muggy until front passes

We were quite warm today. As a frontal system approaches South Mississippi this evening, we could see some showers and maybe even a thunderstorm. Temperatures will stay warm, and it will be muggy until the front passes. Not everyone will see rain, and the risk for a strong storms is low but not zero.

It will be much nicer behind the front. The humidity will drop into the 40s, then 30s into the weekend. The clouds will clear out, and we will see abundant sunshine for the next few days.

Cooler air settles in by Friday and Saturday. Our morning lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Our afternoons will be gorgeous with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

