Teen killed in Bayside Park shooting

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A 14-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Hancock County. It happened on East Madison Street in Bayside Park.

Just before 10pm, investigators were still on the scene interviewing several teens and adults. At that time, no one was in custody. Officials say they’re trying to determine if the shooting was a homicide or an accident.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting should call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at (228) 466-6900.

