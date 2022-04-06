Senate confirms Al Hopkins as Gaming Commission Chairman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Before wrapping up the 2022 legislative session, the Senate confirmed Governor Tate Reeve’s reappointment of Gulfport Attorney Al Hopkins as Chairman of the Gaming Commission. It’s a position Hopkins has held since 2015 and he will now serve a third term.

The confirmation was held up by Senate Gaming Chair David Blount, who was the only senator to vote against confirming Hopkins.

In a statement Blount held his ground saying, “I am opposed to confirming a Gaming Commissioner who will not give a straight answer on expanding gaming on the Gulf Coast. I voted ‘No’ on Mr. Hopkins’ nomination.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.