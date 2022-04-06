St. Jude Dream Home
Senate confirms Al Hopkins as Gaming Commission Chairman

Before wrapping up the 2022 legislative session, the Senate confirmed Governor Tate Reeve’s reappointment of Gulfport Attorney Al Hopkins as Chairman of the Gaming Commission.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Before wrapping up the 2022 legislative session, the Senate confirmed Governor Tate Reeve’s reappointment of Gulfport Attorney Al Hopkins as Chairman of the Gaming Commission. It’s a position Hopkins has held since 2015 and he will now serve a third term.

The confirmation was held up by Senate Gaming Chair David Blount, who was the only senator to vote against confirming Hopkins.

In a statement Blount held his ground saying, “I am opposed to confirming a Gaming Commissioner who will not give a straight answer on expanding gaming on the Gulf Coast. I voted ‘No’ on Mr. Hopkins’ nomination.”

