Public hearing gathers opinions, shares information on Enviva plant coming to Stone County

Community members and Enviva leaders gathered Tuesday night in Stone County for a public hearing about the new wood pellet plant coming to the Bond community.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Community members and Enviva leaders gathered Tuesday night in Stone County for a public hearing about the new wood pellet plant coming to the Bond community.

The meeting took place at Stone High School’s Rath Activity Center.

Enviva CEO John Keppler said it is important for the company to let people know what they are doing, and for them to be transparent with the public. He’s proud of how many new jobs the project will create.

“We are going to be investing about $250 million, a quarter of a billion dollars, in the physical aspect of this plant. During construction there is going to be hundreds of jobs. And then as the plant comes to life and begins operating, there’s going to be 100 - at least - permeant positions here at the plant,” Keppler said.

The meeting space was filled with information booths. Each gave details on a specific topic like environmental impact and job information.

But not everyone was there to gather information. Some residents, like Harry Shirley, came to voice concerns. He lives within a mile of the area where the plant will be located.

“I’m going to lose the value of my property. I am going to have noise pollution, air pollution, water pollution. I have a 41-year-old daughter that I have to care for. I will have to move as she cannot breathe bad air,” Shirley said.

During Keppler’s speech, an attorney went on stage asking him to release companies they had worked with from non-disclosure agreements.

“You saw how he handled it. He was not going to say ‘We are going to be transparent.’ He said, “We are done here.’ And then I said, ‘I’ll take that as a no,’” attorney Charles Mikhail recalled.

Stone County Board of Supervisors President Lance Pearson said he does not believe the company has anything to hide. He said there are a lot of environmental regulations that keep the company from putting peoples’ health at risk.

“There is a concern, but we must let them prove themselves. Nobody wants to cause harm to nobody,” Pearson explained.

Keppler said one of his priorities is people’s health. But President of the Mississippi NAACP Dr. Robert James said there are a lot of questions still left unanswered.

“Their track record about violating and polluting the air was not done at this meeting. It was more of a meet and greet,” James said.

Pearson said county supervisors will soon have a meeting with the company to discuss further procedures.

Governor Reeves visits Stone County to announce new Enviva plant

