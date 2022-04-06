Pass students learn new meaning to the word ‘Prom’

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Pass Christian High School hosted a safety campaign for students Wednesday in preparation of Prom on Friday. The school partnered with Mississippi Highway Patrol for the campaign called PROM: Please Return on Monday.

David Hale shared his own testimonial with the student body. Hale was paralyzed from the chest down at the age of 16.

“I was the drunk driver and driving 120 miles an hour around a caution curve,” he said. “And that wreck was nearly fatal.”

Now, he aims to pay every surviving day of his life forward as a substance abuse counselor and motivational speaker.

“We can’t make the choices for them,” he told WLOX. “All we can do is just come out and just try to lead, guide, inspire, help, show them our lives to possibly help save theirs.”

The program also included a presentation from Mississippi Highway Patrol. State Trooper Cal Robertson said 72 teenage drivers were killed in vehicle crashes in 2019. Last year, 68 students were statewide.

“It’s important to us as an agency, and it’s important to me as a parent, to talk to these kids about good driving decisions before they get behind the wheel,” Robertson said.

School officials like Principal Boyd West hope the hour-long assembly reaches the young minds.

“The Pass has always had a great reputation for our behavior, our performance,” West said. “But we just want to make sure that we send a very clear message to our students that we love them, we want them to be safe, make good decisions, enjoy their prom. But come home safely.”

About 350 students joined in the gym for the message, which is just as many smiling faces that are expected back at school on Monday.

Prom will be held Friday night from 8 to 11pm at the Bay St. Louis Community Center.

MHP Troop K and the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services were at Pass Christian High School delivering the P.R.O.M. Campaign message this morning.

The program is designed for teen drivers and educates them on critical driving decisions, especially during prom season. pic.twitter.com/FuC2e7Y9fC — MHP BILOXI (@MHPTroopK) April 6, 2022

