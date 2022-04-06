St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Expert Alert
Advertisement

Miss. Senators will vote no on Supreme Court nominee

Jackson declared she would rule "without any agendas” as the high court's first Black female justice. (CNN, POOL)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s U.S. Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker, both Republicans, plan to vote no during a confirmation hearing on Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Jackson is expected to pass the Senate, given the 50-50 split between Democrats and Republicans, with three GOP Senators thus far declaring their support for her nomination: Mitt Romney (Utah), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Susan Collins (Maine).

Democrats are hoping for a vote before the end of the week. She would be the third Black justice and only the sixth woman in the court’s more than 200-year history.

But Wicker and Hyde-Smith have called to question Jackson’s credentials.

Hyde-Smith, in a statement released Monday, said she could not “in good conscience” vote in support of the confirmation.

“Judge Jackson’s record indicates a readiness to legislate from the bench, at times in a manner that risks some of the basic freedoms that are at the core of our Constitution.  Such activism, for example, has threatened free speech rights and other individual American liberties,” Hyde-Smith said.

Wicker has laid out more specifics on why he feels Jackson is unqualified.

In a statement also released Monday, Wicker pointed out three reasons he will vote no: He says Jackson will not disavow court packing, her record is too thin, and she has “a pattern of judicial overreach.”

“It is telling that some of her most significant rulings have been reversed by the D.C. Circuit Court, hardly a bastion of conservatism. In one instance, Judge Jackson ruled that House Democrats could force President Trump’s chief counsel to testify before congressional investigators. That ruling was promptly overturned,” Wicker said in part.

President Joe Biden nominated Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, who will step down after the court’s session ends this summer.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Sky Pierson, 14, died after being shot Tuesday when another child picked up what was...
14-year old girl was accidentally shot by another child, says sheriff
The accident happened just before 8:30am in the eastbound lane just before mile marker 50,...
Fatal crash reported on I-10 near Jackson/Harrison county line
A 14-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound Tuesday night in Bayside Park.
Teen killed in Bayside Park shooting
A man accused of shooting another man in the leg during a domestic dispute Wednesday night has...
Sheriff: Fight over woman leads to one man being shot, one on the run
The Gautier City Council passed a resolution Tuesday night authorizing its attorneys to file...
Gautier files eminent domain against Belk over rights to old Singing River Mall property

Latest News

Shooting Investigation
Four dead after shooting in Latimer community
Kenner Popeyes cashier ‘Singin’ Miss Cynthia’ goes viral for singing drive-thru orders
Kenner Popeyes cashier ‘Singin’ Miss Cynthia’ goes viral for singing drive-thru orders
Serving up smiles with song, Ms. Cynthia Carter has gone viral with her singing orders through...
Kenner Popeyes cashier ‘Singin’ Miss Cynthia’ goes viral for singing drive-thru orders
Bring the kids for fun-filled games, an egg hunt, goodies and more at the Gulfport Sportsplex...
HAPPENING NOW: Carrie hops on down to the Gulfport Easter Egg-Stravaganza
Moss Point High School added two resource officers to it's usual three on Thursday - and for...
Moss Point High School adds extra security after written threat of shooting