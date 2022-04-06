Gulfport hires new boys soccer head coach

GULFPORT, Miss. (GHS) - The Gulfport Athletic Department is pleased to announce that Donevin Esterhuizen was introduced as the new Head Boys Soccer Coach at Gulfport High School at the April 4 meeting of the GSD Board of Trustees. Esterhuizen comes to GHS after coaching for 17 years for the Gulf Coast United FC. He replaces Patrick Wadsworth who stepped down last month.

Said Athletic Director Bryan Caldwell: “I believe this job is considered one of the best in the state. As we evaluated the various candidates, Donevin Esterhurizen quickly rose to the top of the list. In the soccer world, he is considered one of the top coaches in South Mississippi. I have no doubt Donevin is the right fit to lead the Gulfport High Boys Soccer program to future success.”

Said Donevin Esterhuizen: “I’d like to express my appreciation to the search committee for this great opportunity. I was extremely impressed by the level of professionalism that Gulfport High School has displayed and I am honored to continue that level of professionalism as their head coach. I’m excited to work with the team to help them not only excel on the field, but to also be the best individuals on and off the field as student athletes. I’m looking forward to the support from parents, school staff, and our community for a very successful upcoming season.”

Esterhuizen File:

-Native of Johannesburg, South Africa.

-1998 graduate of William Carey University where he played soccer and served as a team captain. Earned NAIA 1st Team All-America honors.

-Played for the Orlando Kraze of the Premier Development League from 1999-2003.

