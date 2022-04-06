Gulfport High School hires new girls basketball coach

GULFPORT, Miss. (GHS) - The Gulfport Athletic Department is pleased to announce that Marcus Price has been named the new Head Girls Basketball Coach at Gulfport High School. Price comes to GHS after serving for 9 years as the head boys coach at Laurel High School. He replaces Brooke Glass who stepped down in March.

Said Price: “I would first like to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for blessing me with this great opportunity. I am so grateful to my Laurel family for allowing me to develop great relationships with great people. I am extremely excited and honored to become a part of the Gulfport family and community. Coach Brooke Glass has done a great job establishing a winning mentality, and I look forward to infusing my style and brand of basketball into an already well-run program. Through discipline, dedication, and a commitment to excellence, we will take the next step in the evolution of Gulfport Lady Admiral Basketball.

Said Athletic Director Bryan Caldwell: “The day Coach Glass resigned we were inundated with calls and emails expressing interest in the position. The job was clearly attractive to a lot of people. After interviewing several outstanding candidates, Marcus Price rose to the top of the list. His coaching record speaks for itself. I have no doubt Coach Price is the right person to continue the recent success of Lady Admiral Basketball.”

Marcus Price File :

-Former All-State player at South Jones HS, where he played for his father, Casey Price.

-Played colliegiately at Jones JC, Southern Miss, and Union University.

-Head Boys Coach at Laurel High School (2013-2022); Led the Tornadoes to 5A state championships in 2015 and 2016.

-Overall head coaching record of 165-75

