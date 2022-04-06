Former Moss Point alderman calls for change at police department after string of violence over last month

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Moss Point residents are coming together to discuss how they can end the gun violence that has plagued the city recently.

During a seven-day period at the beginning of March, three people were killed in two separate shootings within a one-mile radius of each other.

Pastor and former alderman Sherwood Bradford took his concerns to City Hall, calling for action to help prevent the violence. He says he’s looking for city leaders to assure residents that they are safe.

Bradford spoke out at the Tuesday night board meeting, hoping to get some answers.

“We have children, we have wives, and we want to know that we can be able to go to bed at night. It’s very few nights we go to bed at night and our sleep is not interrupted by gunshots,” he said. “I want to see the mayor, the board of aldermen, and the chief (of police) come in this community and tell us they have this under control. And if that can’t happen, my ultimate goal is that there has to be some changes in the department. And that’s not my call but if it was any other department, - sports or whatever - they would make a coaching change. The buck just stops where it stops.”

Bradford has spent several decades as a community activist and elected official.

He says the three shootings in March hit close to home because he knew all three victims and their families.

Tremaine Moore, 38, and Marcus Davison, 42, were shot at a house on Elder Street on March 1st; 42-year-old Willie Hurd is now charged in their deaths.

Willie Hurd, 43, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the double homicide of Tremaine Moore and Marcus Davison. (Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)

One week later on March 8, a shooting claimed the life of 19-year-old Caltavious Anderson. Police have not yet made an arrest or released any information about a suspect.

Shots were also fired just last week on March 29 when police got a call about a man walking around firing a gun into the air. The man reportedly shot at the officer, who fortunately was not hit. That suspect was later identified as 36-year-old Tony M. Howard, who was convicted of killing a man in 2008 and released early from the 20 year sentence he was ordered to serve.

Just one day later on March 30, a canine officer was shot while pursuing a suspect accused of burglarizing a gas station on Highway 63. The suspect, 44-year-old Richard McGuire, was arrested, and Buddy the K9 is now home recovering.

