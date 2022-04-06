St. Jude Dream Home
Diamondhead sets special election to fill two council seats

Diamondhead voters in wards 2 and 3 will elect new council members in a special election May 10, 2022.
Diamondhead voters in wards 2 and 3 will elect new council members in a special election May 10, 2022.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Diamondhead voters in wards 2 and 3 will elect new council members May 10, 2022. That date for a special election was announced at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

The vacancies came with the resignations of Ward 2 Councilman Alan Moran, effective March 23; and Ward 3 Councilman Ricky Sheppard, effective April 5. According to Mayor Nancy Depreo, Sheppard resigned because he is moving out of Ward 3, and into Ward 2.

Moran’s resignation was a much more public one following his arrest for simple assault and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Those who wish to run for either of these council seats must qualify by 5pm on April 20, 2022. All candidates must qualify by petition filed with the city clerk. That petition must include the signatures of at least 50 qualified electors in Diamondhead.

Municipal Special Election to fill Ward 2 and Ward 3 Council member vacancies. Qualifying has begun and ends at 5:00pm on April 20, 2022.

Posted by Mayor Nancy Depreo on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

