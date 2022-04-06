Deputy U.S. Marshal Josie Wells honored with memorial highway designation

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - When you drive down Highway 63 in Jackson County, take a moment to read the dedication sign on the roadside and remember a fallen hero.

This week, that stretch of roadway was designated as the “Deputy U.S. Marshal Josie Lamar Wells Memorial Highway.”

The 27-year-old from Hurley was shot and killed in the line of duty on March 10, 2015. He and other members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force were attempting to serve an arrest warrant in Baton Rouge when a shootout started.

At that time, he had worked as a U.S. marshal for four years, assigned to the Southern District Office in Mississippi.

“Deputy U.S. Marshal Josie Lamar Wells was a courageous man who sacrificed his safety and wellbeing for others. It takes an incredible person to do that,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “This dedicated highway is just a small way of honoring him and the legacy he has left behind.”

The ceremony was held at the East Central Storm Shelter in Moss Point. State Rep. Manly Barton, Troy Ross, Southern District Commissioner’s assistant, and family members were among the distinguished guests who spoke at the dedication ceremony.

Family and friends of the late Deputy U.S. Marshal Josie Wells attended the ceremony at the East Central Storm Shelter in Moss Point. (MDOT)

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.