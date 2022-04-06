Biloxi water leak slows traffic on Popp’s Ferry Road

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Early Wednesday morning, Biloxi work crews were digging the hole to find a water leak under Popp’s Ferry Rd. It turns out it was a main line leaking.

The city brought in some help from Bailus Welding and Ironworks to cap off the leak and get it fixed for good.

In the meantime, traffic has been down to one lane in the area from Vee St. to Jam Lane. It’s caused a few traffic snarls especially with the cars coming in and out of Jam Lane headed to Biloxi High, Biloxi Junior High, and North Bay Elementary.

The city tells us crews hope to have the work complete by the end of Wednesday.

If you drive in the area, know that traffic has flowed pretty smoothly except during those peak times.

