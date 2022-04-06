St. Jude Dream Home
Alabama lawmakers approve teacher pay raise

The record $8.2 billion Alabama education budget passed the House Wednesday and was sent to the governor for her signature.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have approved the largest teacher pay raise in a generation.

The Alabama House of Representatives on Wednesday gave final approval to the education trust fund budget that increases the minimum starting salaries for K-12 teachers in public schools.

The budget bill now goes to Gov. Kay Ivey for her signature.

Teachers with nine or more years of experience would get raises ranging from 5% to nearly 21% for those with 35 years of classroom experience.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press.

