Alert Day: Severe thunderstorms and flooding possible today

A Tornado Watch and Flood Watch are in effect for parts of the MS Coast this morning. As a storm system moves into Mississippi today, it will bring the potential for rainy and stormy weather to our region. Models are in disagreement on how today’s weather unfolds. Will the worst storms stay to our north all day? Or will they roll into the MS Coast around late morning into the afternoon? Or, based on radar tracking, will it arrive earlier than the models expect? Unfortunately, there is unusually low confidence in timing information today. But these impacts will be possible in or near South MS today: damaging straight-line thunderstorm gusts, 1 to 3 inches of rainfall or more, a few tornadoes, or large hail. Now is the time to make sure your severe weather plan is updated. Stay tuned for more updates.

